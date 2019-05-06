Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
GASTONIA, NC- Josephine "Jo" Murgiano Santoro, 93, passed away on May 4, 2019 at Belaire Health Care. A native of Greenwich, CT, she was daughter of the late Carmelo and Philomena Murgiano.
Jo worked as an executive secretary for large corporations in New York and North Carolina. She was a very active member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Gastonia and a regular volunteer at the Crisis Ministry at Caromont Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Lucas Rossi officiating. Interment will be held in Greenwich, CT.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm, Wednesday at McLean Funeral Directors with a saying of the Rosary at 8:00pm.
Jo is survived by her nephews, Charles Murgiano of South Euclid, OH, Michael Murgiano of Chicago, IL, and a niece, Mary Lisa Zoltoski of Baltimore, MD.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Alfred "Al" Santoro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 708 St. Michael's Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Santoro Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 6, 2019
