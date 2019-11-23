Home

M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Clover First United Methodist Church
Josephine (Genton) Skinnell


1944 - 2019
Josephine (Genton) Skinnell Obituary
Mrs. Josephine Genton Skinnell, age 75 of York SC died November 21, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Skinnell was born January 26, 1944 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Stanley and Elsie Cassell Genton. She was retired from Ashland Chemical Co. Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Skinnell was the longtime Secretary and first female President of Clover Optimist Club. She was a preschool teacher at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church and taught "Godly Play" at First United Methodist Church in Clover. She was preceded in death by her son Raymond Penn Skinnell.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Ashby Penn Skinnell, daughters Kathy S. Collins of Chester, SC, Debbie Skinnell of York, SC and Corrie S. Lovell (Kelly) of Rock Hill, SC; twenty-two brothers and sisters, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019, at Clover First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Alex Stevenson officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens, York. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM, Sunday at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist, 124 Bethel St., Clover, SC 29710 or Clover Optimist Club, PO Box 199, Clover, SC 29710
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
