Josie Arrowood
1948 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY- Josie Lee Hoyle Arrowood, 72, passed away at Carolina Care Health and Rehab on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born June 29, 1948, in Gaston County to Garland Theodore and Pearl Crisp Hoyle.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Phillip Dean Arrowood; brothers Grady Hoyle, Bill Hoyle; sister Maxine Weatherford, Mary Jo Bingham.
Josie was a member of Bessemer City Community Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Jason Arrowood (Danielle) of Cherryville; grandchildren Bryson, Dakota, and Skylar Arrowood; brothers Russel Hoyle of New Jersey and Dennis Hoyle of Bessemer City.
Josie will lie in state from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bessemer City Community Church with Rev. David Ross officiating.
Interment will follow Westview Gardens Cemetery.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020.
