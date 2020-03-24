Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Cordek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Cordek


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Cordek Obituary
STANLEY - Joy Edith Shumate Cordek, 86, of Stanley passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Addison of Lincolnton. She was born May 3, 1933 in Polk County, GA, a daughter of the late Henry Mathis and Mary Barrett Shumate. Joy was preceded in death by her soul mate of 65 years, Felix "Phil" Cordek; and, her siblings Mildred Hyacinth Shumate Childers (husband Clearance) and Lofton Howard Shumate ( wife Lynda).

Joy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after many years working as an executive secretary in textiles. It was while stationed at the Pentagon, "Sergeant Red" as she is affectionately known, met a young Tomb Guard, Felix.

She was a member of Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church and will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Dwight Caldwell of Charlotte.

Services will be private to the family. Burial with military honors will be in Evergreen - "A Quiet Place".

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Ste.250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or www.alz.org.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -