STANLEY - Joy Edith Shumate Cordek, 86, of Stanley passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Addison of Lincolnton. She was born May 3, 1933 in Polk County, GA, a daughter of the late Henry Mathis and Mary Barrett Shumate. Joy was preceded in death by her soul mate of 65 years, Felix "Phil" Cordek; and, her siblings Mildred Hyacinth Shumate Childers (husband Clearance) and Lofton Howard Shumate ( wife Lynda).
Joy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after many years working as an executive secretary in textiles. It was while stationed at the Pentagon, "Sergeant Red" as she is affectionately known, met a young Tomb Guard, Felix.
She was a member of Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church and will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Dwight Caldwell of Charlotte.
Services will be private to the family. Burial with military honors will be in Evergreen - "A Quiet Place".
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Ste.250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or www.alz.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020