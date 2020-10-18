Gastonia, NC- Joyce Ann Hayes Grooms, 71, peacefully passed away October 14, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1949 in Wilson, NC, a daughter of the late James Willis and Christine Grimsley Hayes.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband Michael "Mike" Grooms; son Michael Todd Grooms and wife Beth of Hillsborough, NC, daughter Elizabeth Christine "Beth" Grace and husband Jess of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren: Carter Hayes Grace and Hannah Christine Grace; sister: Kay Hayes Rhyne (Frank); brother-in-law: Timothy Grooms (Candy) and Joe Grooms, Jr. (Angie) and 5 nieces.
Joyce grew up in Wilson, NC. She moved to Gastonia in 1965. She graduated from Ashley High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Western Carolina University. She married her husband Mike in 1970. They just celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Joyce loved her family and had a big heart for helping others. Family gatherings, holidays (especially Christmas) and birthdays were very important to her. She was a strong Christian and involved in many activities at First Baptist Church and Covenant Baptist Church: cub scouts, GA's, Sunday School teacher, and nursery. She had a gift for making others feel loved and special. Hosting parties, delivering meals, giving gifts and volunteering with many different organizations was a big part of her life.
She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, a loving mother and grandmother, a great sister, and a caring friend to many. Her kindness and giving spirit touched many lives. She will forever be in our hearts.
Services for Mrs. Grooms will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3131 Erskine Dr., Gastonia, NC 28054.
