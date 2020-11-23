On the evening of November 20, 2020, Joyce Brannon Williams, 88, of Bessemer City passed away at Caromont Regional Medical Center with family by her side.
She was born March 2, 1932 in Eupora Mississippi, daughter of Joseph Wiley Brannon and Era Viola Brannon as one of eleven children. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Richard, siblings Joseph Brannon, John Brannon, Albert Brannon, Betty Shaffer, Avery Carl and Patricia Goff.
She is survived by daughters Linda Sandbo (Dwayne), Robin Williams (David), daughter in-law Gloria, grandson Cliff Williams (Jennifer), siblings Dot McCorkle, Lucy Thompson, Michael Brannon and James Brannon.
Joyce worked for many years at Belmont Abbey College as a receptionist and switchboard operator. She loved her work at the Abbey and all the friendships made there. After retiring, she also worked at the Gaston Gazette and Quickway Cleaners.
She loved being a member of First United Methodist Church and the activities with her Sunday school friends.
She had a quick wit and loved making everyone laugh with her jokes and teasing. She was smart, sassy, never forgot faces or names, and no matter what one thought, she was always listening!
A collector and seller of antiques, she enjoyed having her booth at Metrolina Antiques Fair in Charlotte being quite the wheeler dealer.
She loved baking and giving away batches of her pecan tassies to friends. Gardening was a passion and she could grow anything. She loved sewing, quilting, and fishing with her husband using their favored Zebco 33 classics, and had a tender heart for animals.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her and will be forever in our hearts.
A small family graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, November 24th at Westview Gardens with receiving at 10:30 am, at the cemetery. Reverend Tripp Hord will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Bessemer City or simply take a moment to make someone smile and laugh.
The West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at greenefuneral.com.
Due to COVID safety, cards or family calls would still touch our hearts.