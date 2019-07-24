Home

Joyce Cribb Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Joyce Marie Hardin Cribb, 67, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

She was born in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Monroe Hardin and Ruth Elizabeth Thompson Hardin.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Nicole Cribb and her son William Ray Cribb; a sister Jean Suggs; half sister Tracy Fermanides; half brother Michael Hardin; and a grandson Andrew Nathaniel Reed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister Pamela Queen.

Services for Joyce will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 24, 2019
