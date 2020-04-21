Home

GASTONIA - Joyce Ann Hope, 87, formerly of Gastonia, passed away April 19, 2020 at Peachtree Rehabilitation in Gaffney, SC.

Joyce was a former member of Maranatha Baptist Church and Bright Light Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Blukie" Hope; a daughter, Mandy Hope; and a grandson, Don Griffin.

Joyce is survived by her son, Brad Hope; daughter, Merica Reid, two brothers, two sisters, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 she will lie in state at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service.
Rev. Grady Gregory will officiate a private graveside service at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020
