GASTONIA - Joyce Ann Hope, 87, formerly of Gastonia, passed away April 19, 2020 at Peachtree Rehabilitation in Gaffney, SC.
Joyce was a former member of Maranatha Baptist Church and Bright Light Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Blukie" Hope; a daughter, Mandy Hope; and a grandson, Don Griffin.
Joyce is survived by her son, Brad Hope; daughter, Merica Reid, two brothers, two sisters, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 she will lie in state at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service.
Rev. Grady Gregory will officiate a private graveside service at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020