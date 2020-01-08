|
|
Joyce Rayfield Horne, 83, of Granite Quarry, entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 18, 1936, in Bessemer City, NC to the late Guy and Selma Thompson Rayfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Neil Horne of 64 years; and son, Brian Keith Horne.
Mrs. Horne is survived by her sons, Joey Horne (Leslie Smith) of Cleveland, Eric Horne (Sandra Oldham) of Granite Quarry, and Christopher C. Horne of Rockwell; three grandchildren, Lauren, Emily and Tyler Horne of Salisbury, brother Alfred Rayfield (Betty) of Gastonia, NC and her Sister Judy Gates (Edward) of Lowell, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Powles Staton Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Tourette Association of America or the both were very important to Joyce.
Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020