Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Joyce Hutchins


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Hutchins Obituary
DALLAS- Joyce Marilyn Beam Hutchins, 87, of Dallas, passed away February 22, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. She was born May 24, 1931, in Gaston County to the late James Odell and Thelma Putnam Beam.
Joyce retired from Belk's Department Store and was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Dallas, NC.
She was preceded in death by sisters Joan McCall, Pat Shehane, Phyllis Towery, and Loretta Moss.
Left to cherish her memory is her Husband of 62 years Kenneth Eugene Hutchins; children Judith Ann Black, Susan Elizabeth Deeb and husband Gordon, Kenneth Dale Hutchins, and Jeanne O'Bryan and husband Patrick; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson Hospice House, 5005 Shephards Way Dr. Dallas, NC 28034.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
