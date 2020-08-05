1/1
Joyce "Joy" Kozoroz
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Angela "Joy" Bernard Kozoroz, 63, of Stephens City, VA passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.

Joy was born in 1957 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Lester Everly and Joyce Dean Bernard. She was a homemaker that loved to bake and cook. Everyone knew her for her fried chicken and chocolate pie. Joy always enjoyed cookouts with family and friends. She was an avid reader and would complete a book or two a day, while her feline companions kept her company. Joy crocheted blankets for others and enjoyed country dancing. She had a recognizable laugh and infectious smile. Her greatest weakness was chocolate milkshakes! But she was the happiest when she had a house full of kids and company. Her nickname fit her perfectly…Joy.

She married Nicholas Paul Kozoroz on April 24, 1991 in Norfolk, VA.

Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Nichole Jenkins of Harker Heights, TX; sons, Christopher Largent (Yousong) of Round Hill, VA, Joshua Kozoroz (Angela Marie) of Okinawa, Japan, and Seth Kozoroz of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Mordecai, Aijalon, Jadison, Lorelei, Eddie, and Becca; sister, Barbara Jones (Bob) of Alamogordo, NM; brothers, Ernest Bernard of Indiana and Mark Bernard of Aurora, CO.

A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Please email joymemory2020@gmail.com for complete information.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved