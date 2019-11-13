Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the home of her daughter, Betty Ramsey
4514 Sandy Court
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Joyce Little Obituary
GASTONIA - Joyce Freeman Whitesides Little, 79, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Caromont Health in Gastonia.

A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Coleman and Dovie Miller Freeman.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her four brothers and sisters. Joyce loved and enjoyed her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Tina Stacy and husband Warren of Belmont, Betty Ramsey and husband Rusty of Kings Mountain, and Toni Willox of Matthews; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. The family will
receive friends 3-5pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Betty
Ramsey, 4514 Sandy Court, Kings Mountain.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
