GASTONIA- Joyce Marie Melton Wiggins, 76, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Carroll County, Va., daughter of the late Glenn Jay and Bessie Edwards Melton.
Mrs. Wiggins is survived by her husband, Alvin Dean Wiggins; her children, Penny Ratchford, Tony Wiggins (Kim), and Steven Wiggins (Tonya); her brother, Billy Melton (Janet); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Wiggins will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly with Rev. Dr. David Julen officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery, Woodlawn, VA at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 235 Eighth Avenue, Cramerton, NC 28032 or to the by visiting www.alz.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019