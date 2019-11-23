Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery
Woodlawn, VA
View Map
Joyce Marie (Melton) Wiggins

Joyce Marie (Melton) Wiggins Obituary
GASTONIA- Joyce Marie Melton Wiggins, 76, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Carroll County, Va., daughter of the late Glenn Jay and Bessie Edwards Melton.
Mrs. Wiggins is survived by her husband, Alvin Dean Wiggins; her children, Penny Ratchford, Tony Wiggins (Kim), and Steven Wiggins (Tonya); her brother, Billy Melton (Janet); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Wiggins will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly with Rev. Dr. David Julen officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery, Woodlawn, VA at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 235 Eighth Avenue, Cramerton, NC 28032 or to the by visiting www.alz.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Wiggins family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
