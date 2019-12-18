|
Joyce Ann Glenn Mason, daughter of the late Rufus Glenn and Lela Mae Miller Glenn went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the home of her son, David Sincere of McDonough GA. She was born on May 26, 1948 in Gastonia NC.
She was a member of the last graduating class at Highland Jr Sr High Schoolin 1966.
She attended First Baptist Church in Glenarden Maryland where she was a member of the United Voices church choiras well as a huge part of the church's Cancer Ministry.
She moved to Georgia in 2018, where she joined Tabernacle of Praise Church International, McDonough Georgia.
3 Children: Alisia Moore (Michael) Baltimore, MD; Anthony Mason (Tiffany) Philadelphia, PA; David Sincere (LaToya) McDonough GA; 10 grandchildren; 1 brother and 3 sisters.
She was preceded in death by 1 sister, Betty Sue Phillips and 1 brother, Rufus Glenn, Jr.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle of Praise Church International 1640 Hwy 42 N McDonough, GA 30253. Her remains will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Viewing will be held Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA 30253 (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com Please send cards to Alicia Moore or The Family of Joyce Mason to 1148 Strath Clyde Way McDonough, GA 30253.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019