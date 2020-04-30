|
|
GASTONIA - Joyce Harriette Lee Nixon, 82, peacefully went to heaven on April 27, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1937 in Laurens County, SC, a daughter of the late Harold Burlie Lee and Kathryn Teague Lee.
Joyce lived most of her life in Gaston County. She graduated from Cramerton High School in 1955 and Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and began her nursing career with Presbyterian before transitioning to Gaston Memorial. Later on she worked many years as the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for Gastonia Pediatric Associates. She began work with the Gaston County Health Department in 1977. During her employment she achieved the opportunity to attain her Family Nurse Practitioner certification. She went to MAHEC through UNC - Asheville and completed this level of her career path with honors and also graduated magna cum laude through UNCC to complete her bachelors in nursing. She often was the preceptor for rising nursing students in Gaston and Mecklenburg County. She enjoyed working and teaching student nurses in the various clinic rotations and believed in the high standard of integrity that nurses represent with the care and respect for their community and patients. Joyce was a member of the N.C. Nurses Association and led the Nurse Practitioner component of that group for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cramerton, NC. She served as deacon, choir member and a Sunday School teacher. Her passions were reading and nature. She could go anywhere and do anything through the words and stories in the many books she so dearly loved. Her awe and wonder of Gods creation surrounded her home life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years John Franklin "Frank" Nixon of the home; daughter Leslie N. Farrar and husband Scott of Gastonia; son Todd Franklin Nixon and wife Tammy of Canton, NC; daughter Julia N. Leinthall and husband Patrick of Charlotte; grandchildren Caleb Farrar (Sara), Joshua Farrar, Noah Nixon; great grandson Andrew Graham Farrar. She was preceded in death by her sister Yvonne L. Spencer.
Services celebrating Joyce's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cramerton First Baptist Church, c/o Restoration Fund, 235 8th Ave., Cramerton, NC 28032. Cards may be sent to Frank Nixon c/o Stanley Total Living, 514 Old Mount Holly Road, Stanley, NC 28164.
Condolence messages may also be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Nixon family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020