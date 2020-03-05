|
GASTONIA - Joyce Pennington, 80, of Gastonia, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born, August 26, 1939, a native of Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Frank Williamson and Margaret Davis.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lennis S. Pennington.
Joyce is survived by Rick and Sandi Pennington; Ancil and Sherry Overbey; grandchildren, Jaclyn Childers and Steven Sharpe, Andrew and Kati Charron, Andrew and Kristen Overbey, Eli and Bekah Overbey; great-grandchildren, Theo, Mary Grace, Emma Joy.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Dr. Ancil Overbey will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Crisis Pregnancy Center – 700 Robinson Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020