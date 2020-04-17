|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Joyce Rhea Sincox, 80, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at her home. She was born in Cherokee County, NC, daughter of the late Donald and Johnsie Carpenter Capps and was preceded in death by her late husband, Grady Rhea Jr, a daughter, Victoria Louise Rhea, her brothers Charles Dean and Larry Eugene Capps. Joyce was retired from the accounting industry. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Joyce was raised in Gastonia and after marrying, moved to Kings Mountain. She was an avid reader and loved gardening and working in her yard. She enjoyed visiting the beach and loved spending time at her home at Oak Island. Joyce was dedicated to her work and family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Joyce will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Husband of 24 years: Dr. Frank Sincox, of the home
Children: Rick Rhea and wife Frieda, Gastonia and Kim Cloninger and husband Scott, Dallas
Step Children: Douglas John Sincox and wife Kim, Wilmington, NC and Kathleen Barker McCurry, Kings Mountain
Special "Daughter" Lynn Hendrick and husband David, Shelby
Grandchildren: Nick and Jeremy Stroupe
Great Grandchildren: Maylee and Charlee Stroupe
FUNERAL SERVICE: Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date and announced by Harris Funeral Home.
INTERMENT: Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gaston County Department of Social Services, Adult Aging Services, In Home Aid Program at
300 N. Marietta Street, Gastonia NC 28052 or to the .
