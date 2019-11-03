|
|
Joyce Williams Brown, 78, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Atrium Health Lincoln. She was born in Columbus, Georgia, daughter of the late Pruett Williams and Jessie Lee Shirley Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jake Brown and a daughter Beulah Jeanette Brown.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Arthur Brown (Marie), Robert Brown (Pat), and Billy Brown; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother Jimmy Williams; and a sister Patricia Brown.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:30. Interment will follow the service at Edgewood Cemetery in Lowell.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019