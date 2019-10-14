Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Joyce Wittman-Stanky


1927 - 2019
Joyce Wittman-Stanky Obituary
CHERRYVILLE- Ruby Joyce Ridgway Wittman-Stanky, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Peak Resources, Cherryville. She was born on June 9, 1927 in Perrysburg, Ohio to the late William and Ruby Roach Ridgway.
Joyce was a beloved wife of her late husbands Henry J. Stanky and the late Richard M. Wittman, dear sister of the late Colleen Hagen.
The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside of Gastonia and Peak Resources of Cherryville for their compassionate care.
She was a devoted mother of Nancy Wittman (husband Mauro Pierucci), Susan Wittman (husband Michael Flanigan) and David Wittman; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Joyce's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Libby Toler officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
