Joyce Y. Nagel, 91, of Gastonia, passed away, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born March 16, 1928 in Dodge County, MN, daughter of the late Mervin Burger and Edith Bartell Burger.
Mrs. Nagel was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Spencer Nagel; son, Jeff Nagel and wife Faith; and 2 grandchildren, James and Jeffrey II.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 19, 2019