Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
Burial
Following Services
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Mt. Holly, NC
Juanita Adams

Juanita Adams Obituary
GASTONIA - Juanita Wilcox Adams, 75, passed away June 20, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.

She was born on August 27, 1943 to the late Porter and Lillie Grindstaff Wilcox.

Juanita is survived by her brother, Earl "Jack" Wilcox and wife Linda as well as many other friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Rev. Buck Harper officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will immediately follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mt. Holly.

Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 22, 2019
