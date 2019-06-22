|
GASTONIA - Juanita Wilcox Adams, 75, passed away June 20, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on August 27, 1943 to the late Porter and Lillie Grindstaff Wilcox.
Juanita is survived by her brother, Earl "Jack" Wilcox and wife Linda as well as many other friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Rev. Buck Harper officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Burial will immediately follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mt. Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 22, 2019