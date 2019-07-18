|
|
Juanita Jean McBride Garland went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
Nita, as most of you know her, was born in Middleton, TN on August 15, 1925, the daughter of the late Leslie and Lizzie McBride. She moved to Memphis, TN at 17 and worked for Sears and then went into nurses training with the WWII Nurses Cadet Corp. at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. She finished her training and worked several places, ending up at Mountain Home Veterans Hospital in Johnson City, TN. She met Jim Garland while working at Mountain Home and they married 6 months later. The lived in Johnson City, TN; in Maryland near Washington, DC; Littlestown, PA; Gastonia, NC; Lincolnton, NC and finally, she resided with her daughter, Betty McNamara in Gastonia, NC. She had a nursing career, she was a loving Mom and wife, and had many wonderful life-long friends. She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Gastonia, NC. She volunteered with Hospice and made bereavement calls after Dad died. She was an active member of the Landers Chapel Senior Citizens. She even taught a literacy course for several years.
Mom says to be happy on this occasion for her, because she has attained her ultimate goal of going home to Jesus and seeing Jim again. She hopes you will all strive to see her there.
Survivors include her sons; Larry J. Garland and wife Joy (Belmont, NC), Stephen D. Garland and wife Belinda (Gastonia, NC); daughters, Wanda G. Fuller (Cherryville, NC), Elizabeth (Betty) G. McNamara and husband John (Gastonia, NC); brothers, Jimmy McBride (Selmer, TN), Gerald McBride (Columbia, TN); sisters, Naomi Berryman and husband Howard (Walnut, MS), Patricia Brumbelow (Pocahontas, TN); grandchildren, Heather Burks, Diane Webb, Stephanie Crotts, Justin Hedrick, Casey Fuller, Amy Lowrance, Katie McNamara; great-grandchildren, Stephen Cheshire, Madeline and Carson Webb, Alyvia Auten, Chesney and Sierra Crotts, Xandor and Cannon Hedrick, and Logan Lowrance; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Garland; and sister, Hattie Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gastonia Church of Christ - 1919 N. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Gaston Hospice - (The Robin Johnson House) - PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Grant Bishop will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Receiving of friends and family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 18, 2019