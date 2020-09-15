Juanita Hensley

Juanita Watson Hensley, 92, passed away on September 13, 2020, at Belaire Health Care Center in Gastonia.
She was born in Gaston County, May 16, 1928, the daughter of the late Clora and Stanley Huffstetler. She is survived by her sons, Ricky Watson (Sandra), Randy Watson (Deborah) and daughter, Cathy Beal (Jeff), as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A private funeral will be held with a burial at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com