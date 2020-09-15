1/1
Juanita Hensley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Watson Hensley, 92, passed away on September 13, 2020, at Belaire Health Care Center in Gastonia.
She was born in Gaston County, May 16, 1928, the daughter of the late Clora and Stanley Huffstetler. She is survived by her sons, Ricky Watson (Sandra), Randy Watson (Deborah) and daughter, Cathy Beal (Jeff), as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A private funeral will be held with a burial at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved