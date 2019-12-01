|
GASTONIA, NC- Juanita Hewitt Jones, 95, passed away peacefully November 20th, 2019 at Covenant Village. Juanita was born in Darlington, SC., the daughter of the late Minnie Garner Jones and Laurence Graham Jones.
She was preceded in death, by Walter L. Jones, her husband of 53 years; their sons, Harold Montgomery Jones, Walter Holt Jones II and brothers, Laurence Graham, David Anthony Jones and sister Beaufort Bost.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Elisabeth Jones, Suzanna Jones Merrick, son–in-law Donald Merrick, grandchildren Daniel and Christian Merrick, Caroline Etheridge, husband Eddie Etheridge, great grandchildren Katana and Alex Etheridge and great-great granddaughter Emiliana. All of whom were deeply touched and loved by her.
Juanita grew up in Gastonia, was class president of her graduating class at Sacred Heart, and attended Woman's College in Greensboro, NC. Through mutual friends, she met her husband Walter when he was a young pilot and Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. They married and Juanita became an officer's wife. They lived and traveled extensively through Europe. Walter and Juanita became a family of six with four children. When Walter retired from the Air Force, they settled in Charlotte and later spent their retirement years living on Lake Norman. Juanita taught preschool at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte and was a dedicated volunteer at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Juanita had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. She loved to spend time with family, was an avid reader of murder mysteries, and a swimmer who absolutely loved the water. She had a true passion for gardening and found much enjoyment working in her yard. She was a member of the gardening club and book club. She had many friends at Covenant that she truly enjoyed spending time with and laughing.
Funeral arrangements are being handled through McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A memorial service to celebrate Juanita's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Prior to that, a private family service at Hollywood Cemetery will be held.
It so difficult to say goodbye to Juanita, but we know that in heaven she will be leaving a trail of laughter behind her just as she did on earth. Her family would like to express deep gratitude for faithful friends, including the wonderful care provided by the staff of Covenant Village. We are requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Juanita's name to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 and the Benevolent Fund at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The family would also like to thank the loving and exceptional staff of the Arbor and Courtyard Wings at Covenant Village, and caregivers from Home Instead.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019