Juanita Falls Lewis passed away on Saturday 25th of January 2020.
Her wishes was a private funeral and that was held on Friday 31st of January 2020.
She was survived by two sons Roy Bumgarner wife Darcie 4 children 7 grandchildren and Dale Lewis wife Tammy 3 children 5 grandchildren.
She was raised on a family farm at Spencer MT. with 10 brothers and sisters.
After high school she graduated from Evan's school of Business.
She retired from Parkdale mills where she worked in the payroll department.
Her family will miss her deeply for which she was a very sweet lady and she did alot for others.
God rest her soul.
We love you
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020