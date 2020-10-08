1/1
Juanita Lowery
1947 - 2020
DALLAS - Juanita Annette Daves Lowery, 72, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 29, 1947 in Jackson County, NC to the late Jim and Flonna Phillips Daves.

She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Lee Lowery; brother James Daves (Joyce), and sister Shirley Nichols (Ralph).

Left to cherish her memories are her son Tim Lowery (Deborah) of Iron Station; daughters Vicki McDowell of Dallas, and Michelle Lowery of Lincolnton; sisters Laura Barnette of Lowell, Meleita Rudisill of Dallas, and Regina Turner of Maiden; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

She will lie in state from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Sisk butler Funeral Home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Juanita's funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Don Capell officiating.

Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.


To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Lying in State
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Memories & Condolences
