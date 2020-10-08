DALLAS - Juanita Annette Daves Lowery, 72, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 29, 1947 in Jackson County, NC to the late Jim and Flonna Phillips Daves.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Lee Lowery; brother James Daves (Joyce), and sister Shirley Nichols (Ralph).
Left to cherish her memories are her son Tim Lowery (Deborah) of Iron Station; daughters Vicki McDowell of Dallas, and Michelle Lowery of Lincolnton; sisters Laura Barnette of Lowell, Meleita Rudisill of Dallas, and Regina Turner of Maiden; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
She will lie in state from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Sisk butler Funeral Home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Juanita's funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Don Capell officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.