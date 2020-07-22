1/1
Juanita Spencer
1929 - 2020
Juanita Setzer Spencer, 91, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Peak Resources, Gastonia.

She was born February 17, 1929 in Caldwell Co, NC, daughter of the late Brady Dewey Setzer and Mary Lou Knight Setzer.

Juanita was a member of Bradley Memorial Church since 1963.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Spencer; daughter, Janice S. Wombough and husband Bill; son, Harry Spencer; step-son, Gerald Spencer; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; and 2 grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Milton Spencer and wife Lisa and Randy Spencer and wife Marilyn; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pisgah ARP Church Cemetery - 3600 Linwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Heaven has a new angel.
Gene and Jayne Ratchford
Friend
July 22, 2020
MiIton and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I only met your mom once but I knew that she was a very special person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kim and Randy Williams
Friend
