Juanita Setzer Spencer, 91, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Peak Resources, Gastonia.
She was born February 17, 1929 in Caldwell Co, NC, daughter of the late Brady Dewey Setzer and Mary Lou Knight Setzer.
Juanita was a member of Bradley Memorial Church since 1963.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Spencer; daughter, Janice S. Wombough and husband Bill; son, Harry Spencer; step-son, Gerald Spencer; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; and 2 grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Milton Spencer and wife Lisa and Randy Spencer and wife Marilyn; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pisgah ARP Church Cemetery - 3600 Linwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
