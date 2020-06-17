Judith Johnson

STANLEY - Judith Dellinger Johnson, 78, passed away on June 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Stanley, she was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Ruth Dellinger of Stanley and her sister, Rosemary Easton of Oxford, NC. Judith was a graduate of Peace College in Raleigh and the University of Kentucky. She formerly served as Mayor of Stanley and was President of McLurd and Dellinger Insurance for 28 years. She spent countless time in support of the Gaston County Humane Society, Stanley's Country Fest, Brevard Station Museum, Stanley's annual Christmas parade and volunteered at East Gaston High School during retirement. Judith was passionate about her hometown of Stanley and always wanted to help in any way she could. Prior to her time as Mayor she was instrumental in the growth of Stanley by working to bring industry and jobs to the community as well as economic development. Her contributions through the years made Stanley a better place to live. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Kelly Arrowood of Stanley; her grandchildren, Ronald, Rebecca, Adam, and Amanda Gresham; her sister Elizabeth Miller and her husband, Gene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service, to celebrate her life, will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Stanley Cemetery. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Kelly Arrowood of Stanley; her grandchildren, Ronald, Rebecca, Adam, and Amanda Gresham; her sister Elizabeth Miller and her husband, Gene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service, to celebrate her life, will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Stanley Cemetery. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.