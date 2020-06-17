Judith Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANLEY - Judith Dellinger Johnson, 78, passed away on June 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Stanley, she was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Ruth Dellinger of Stanley and her sister, Rosemary Easton of Oxford, NC. Judith was a graduate of Peace College in Raleigh and the University of Kentucky. She formerly served as Mayor of Stanley and was President of McLurd and Dellinger Insurance for 28 years. She spent countless time in support of the Gaston County Humane Society, Stanley's Country Fest, Brevard Station Museum, Stanley's annual Christmas parade and volunteered at East Gaston High School during retirement. Judith was passionate about her hometown of Stanley and always wanted to help in any way she could. Prior to her time as Mayor she was instrumental in the growth of Stanley by working to bring industry and jobs to the community as well as economic development. Her contributions through the years made Stanley a better place to live. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Kelly Arrowood of Stanley; her grandchildren, Ronald, Rebecca, Adam, and Amanda Gresham; her sister Elizabeth Miller and her husband, Gene; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service, to celebrate her life, will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Stanley Cemetery. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved