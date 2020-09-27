1/1
Judith Kelly Tuck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALLAS- Judith Kelly Tuck, age 79, widow of the late Howard Tuck, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Born in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late John Hancock Kelly and June Lucille Smingler Kelly. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, woodworking alongside her late husband, and fishing.
Mrs. Tuck is survived by her daughter, Karen Moore and husband Charles of Dallas; her step-daughter, Shannon Benson; three grandchildren, Ronnie Moore of Gastonia, Jeffrey Moore of Stanley, and Christopher Moore of Dallas; and her brother, Jack Kelly and wife Audrey.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com.
Carothers Dallas Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home
212 West Trade Street
Dallas, NC 280341633
7049223191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved