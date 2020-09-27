DALLAS- Judith Kelly Tuck, age 79, widow of the late Howard Tuck, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Born in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late John Hancock Kelly and June Lucille Smingler Kelly. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, woodworking alongside her late husband, and fishing.
Mrs. Tuck is survived by her daughter, Karen Moore and husband Charles of Dallas; her step-daughter, Shannon Benson; three grandchildren, Ronnie Moore of Gastonia, Jeffrey Moore of Stanley, and Christopher Moore of Dallas; and her brother, Jack Kelly and wife Audrey.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com.
