Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Lowell Church of God
Judith Koehler Obituary
1959-2019
Lowell - Judith Parrish Koehler, 59, entered into Heaven on Thursday, February 07, 2019 at Robin Johnson House, Dallas with her loving family by her side. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 28, 1959 and is the daughter of Ruth Ann Damas and the late Robert Parrish.
Judith was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Lowell Church of God. She was a Gold Level Certified Bowling Coach for Team U.S.A. She was in charge of the Youth Bowling League in Carpentersville, Illinois for over 20 years. She was Director of Carpentersville Community Alert.
Judith is survived by her son, Otto Koehler, IV and wife, Tasha of Lowell; her mother, Ruth Ann Damas of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one brother, Tim Parrish; three sisters, Dawn Damas, Roberta Kappen, Monica Stkolok; three grandchildren, Noah, Summer and Sydney Koehler.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Lowell Church of God, 804 West 1st. Street, Lowell, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Lowell Church of God with Rev. Joe Heffner and Rev. Roger Wentz officiating. Military Honors by the North Carolina National Guard and the Gaston Honor Guard will follow the Celebration of Life Service.
Interment will be private and at a later date.
Judith was preceded in death by her father; one infant daughter and one infant son.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Koehler family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
