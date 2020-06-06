Judith (Herron) Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Herron Wilson, age 75, of Rutherfordton, NC, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Troy and the late Mary Jo Herron and a native of Gaston County. She was the widow of the late James H. Wilson and she was also preceded in death by one son, Michael S. Eastley; two brothers, Steve Herron and Wayne Herron. Judith served in the Navy and she was of the Christian faith. She was a republican and an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.
She is survived by one daughter, Elisa Reese and her husband, Steve; one sister, Elaine Noles; one brother, Larry Herron; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service held by the family will be at Gaston Memorial Park at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Reverend Steve Reese officiating. Inurnment will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills; P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043.
McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahan's Funeral Home
249 South Main
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 287-4715
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved