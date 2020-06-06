Judith Herron Wilson, age 75, of Rutherfordton, NC, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Troy and the late Mary Jo Herron and a native of Gaston County. She was the widow of the late James H. Wilson and she was also preceded in death by one son, Michael S. Eastley; two brothers, Steve Herron and Wayne Herron. Judith served in the Navy and she was of the Christian faith. She was a republican and an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

She is survived by one daughter, Elisa Reese and her husband, Steve; one sister, Elaine Noles; one brother, Larry Herron; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service held by the family will be at Gaston Memorial Park at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Reverend Steve Reese officiating. Inurnment will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills; P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043.

McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store