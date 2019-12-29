|
Judy Henderson Cersosimo was born on April 5, 1962 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Judy was surrounded by her family as she went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 57 after several months of illness on December 26, 2019.
Judy was a skilled beautician and later employed at Lowe's. Judy never met a stranger, was her daddy's girl, loved cats, angels, celebrating Halloween, and spent every second she could with her loving husband.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jeff Cersosimo, her mother and father, Douglas and Zelda Henderson, her sisters Wanda Prevatte (Gene), Anita Hill (Butch), and her brother Bruce Henderson (Danette). Judy is also survived by nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
Her family would like to thank the many loving nurses who took care of Judy for two months at Duke University Hospital. The family is especially grateful for her "nurse angel", Joe, who lifted her spirits throughout her stay at Duke Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019