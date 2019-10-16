|
|
IRON STATION - Judy Mathison Dowdle Hicks, 70, passed away on October 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 10, 1949, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Don Mathison Sr. and Vera Silver Mathison.
Mrs. Hicks was a member of Trinity Assembly of God in Bessemer City.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Trinity Assembly of God, 307 White Jenkins Rd. Bessemer City, officiated by Pastor Lee Russell and Pastor Sherman Branch.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hicks is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, James Hicks; children, Michael Dowdle and wife Jenny, Tonya Jones and husband Michael, Eric Hicks and wife Dana, Denise Jones and husband Jack; brother, Don Mathison Jr.; sister, Lisa Mathison; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019