|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Judy Taylor Hovis, 81, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on May 04, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. She was born in Gaston County, NC, to the late Oliver and Virgie Absher Taylor and was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Henry Hovis. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Taylor; sister, Marlene Shiles; daughter, Sandy Hovis; and a daughter in law, Billie Hovis.
Judy was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed taking trips to the beach and staying active. Judy was a very social person and enjoyed the activities at White Oak. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved visits from her grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by her loving family and many friends.
SURVIVORS: Sons: Roger Hovis (Lisa), Gastonia, NC, Scott Hovis (Pamela) and Mucka Terry Hovis, Kings Mountain, NC
Brothers: Monroe Taylor (Frances), Bessemer City, NC and Bob Wolf, Mooresville, NC
Sister: Brenda Giles (Barney), Tennessee
Grandchildren: Hannah, Heidi and Corey Hovis, Sarah Luley, Ellie and Dale Hovis
Nine Great-Grandchildren
FUNERAL SERVICE: All Services are private
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 6, 2020