Judy Carole Humphrey, 74, of Gastonia, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was the daughter of Lena Miller Laughrun and the late Isaac "I.B." Laughrun.
Judy was a member of City Church where she was active in the children's ministry. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was a caregiver for her mom and husband, but she was also a giver of her time and talents to her friends and community.
In addition to her mother, Judy is survived by her husband, Leon Humphrey; three sons, Chris Humphrey (Rhonda), Todd Humphrey (Adriann), and Mark Humphrey; daughter, Leanne Fontenot (Louis); a brother, Mike Laughrun (Cynthia); grandchildren, Zac Fontenot, Jarred Humphrey, Justin Fontenot, Allison Humphrey, Kendall Littrell, Caleb Humphrey, Jane Claire Humphrey, Drew Humphrey, Jay Humphrey, and Hutch Humphrey; and great-grandchildren, Leo Littrell and Lillian Littrell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and volunteers at the Robin Johnson House.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, February 27 at 2:00 pm at City Church with Mr. Tim Cochran and Pastor Dickie Spargo officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service 1:00 – 1:45 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020