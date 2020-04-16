Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Judy Norton Obituary
GASTONIA - Judy Faye (Brumbalow) Norton, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday April 13, 2020.

Judy is the daughter of the late Lucy (Moton) and Everett Brumbalow.

Her daughter, Angela Gayle, also precedes her in death. Judy will be dearly missed by many.

Judy leaves behind her husband, Bobby Norton and her son, Paul Sellers. Her twin sister, Emily Jo Fox, is grieving the loss of her sister. Missing their grandmother are, Lindsay, Erica, Brittany and Mark. Her niece, Sandra Delige is also missing her aunt.

There will be no public services.

Fond memories of Judy and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Norton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
