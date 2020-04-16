|
GASTONIA - Judy Faye (Brumbalow) Norton, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday April 13, 2020.
Judy is the daughter of the late Lucy (Moton) and Everett Brumbalow.
Her daughter, Angela Gayle, also precedes her in death. Judy will be dearly missed by many.
Judy leaves behind her husband, Bobby Norton and her son, Paul Sellers. Her twin sister, Emily Jo Fox, is grieving the loss of her sister. Missing their grandmother are, Lindsay, Erica, Brittany and Mark. Her niece, Sandra Delige is also missing her aunt.
There will be no public services.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020