Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Rhyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Rhyne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Rhyne Obituary
1943- 2020
DALLAS– Judy Harwell Rhyne, 76 passed away on April 3, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, on July 22, 1943 to the late Helen Harwell. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 40 years, Gene Rhyne.
Judy was a member of Community Baptist Church. She retired from Western Auto where she retired after 23 years of dedicated service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Debbie Rhyne and (Doug McClure); son, Mike Rhyne (Carol); grandchildren, Steven Rhyne (Julie); Cameron Rhyne (Farran); Justin Lay (Amber); great-grandchildren, Preston Rhyne, Landry Rhyne, Jackson and Sawyer Lay;
ex-son in law, Greg Lay; special thanks to cousin, Paula Ann Redmond and special aunt, Margaret Long; and sister, Elaine Kirkland.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 7th at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Hager officiating and with the Releasing of the Doves.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -