1943- 2020
DALLAS– Judy Harwell Rhyne, 76 passed away on April 3, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, on July 22, 1943 to the late Helen Harwell. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 40 years, Gene Rhyne.
Judy was a member of Community Baptist Church. She retired from Western Auto where she retired after 23 years of dedicated service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Debbie Rhyne and (Doug McClure); son, Mike Rhyne (Carol); grandchildren, Steven Rhyne (Julie); Cameron Rhyne (Farran); Justin Lay (Amber); great-grandchildren, Preston Rhyne, Landry Rhyne, Jackson and Sawyer Lay;
ex-son in law, Greg Lay; special thanks to cousin, Paula Ann Redmond and special aunt, Margaret Long; and sister, Elaine Kirkland.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 7th at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Hager officiating and with the Releasing of the Doves.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 5, 2020