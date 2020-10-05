Judith (Judy) Armstrong Stalvey went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Judy was born November 30, 1943 in Stanley, daughter of the late Clarence and Aylese Armstrong. Judy was a life time member of the Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church where she had served as Sunday School and Wednesday night teacher, Ladies Ministry Secretary and Treasurer, and Co-leader. She also served as a Co-leader for the Prime Timers Group, the Communion Steward for 13 years and Choir member for 60 years. She was retired from Gaston County School Systems. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertrude Black and Carolyn Mauney, three brothers Harold, Andrew (Andy), and Forrest Armstrong; as well as their beloved dog Snazzi. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years Bill Stalvey, her daughter Jana Carey husband Dale, granddaughter Leah Carpenter husband Zack, great grandson Mason; two sisters Vera (Sis) Calvert and Patsy Gantt; one brother Dick Armstrong wife Lynn of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sister-in-law Rachel Armstrong; as well as many nieces and nephews. A going home service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Stalvey will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 E. Parkwod Street, with the Rev. Tommy Fuquay, Rev. Dr. Danny Penny, and Rev. Eric Chaney officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1:45 at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Memorials may be made to Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church or to Gaston Hospice. Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
