|
|
GASTONIA - Julia "Julie" Graham Bryant, 73, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice after a very long courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on May 23, 1946, a daughter of the late Ellison Spencer Graham and Esther Barringer Graham.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, William Larry Bryant and son, Spencer Scott Bryant.
Julie was born and raised in Salisbury, NC where she graduated from West Rowan in 1964. She then attended Business School at Gaston College. Julie worked for BellSouth Telecommunications as a major account representative for over 40 years.
Julie was a member of the First Assembly of God, Gastonia for over 35 years where she often served as a greeter for the congregation on Sunday mornings. Julie had a beautiful soul and heart of gold always putting others first. With a sweet and gentle disposition and her unveiling faith in the Lord she was a friend to all who met her. She dearly loved her family and friends and more than anything enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tracy Lay (Tim) of Fort Mill; sisters, Gale Stroud (Irvin), Joyce Hall (Gene); and three grandchildren, Kinsley and Nathan Lay and Robert Bryant. Two sisters-in-law, DeDe Lowrance (Billy) and Sheila Dagenhart (Ralph); and precious friends, Carol O'Shields, Brenda Helms, Pat Hannah, and Anita Edison.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at First Assembly of God. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:30 am at the church with Pastor Dennis Boyce officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Assembly of God, 777 S. Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052 or Gaston Hospice c/o Robin Johnson, PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bryant family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019