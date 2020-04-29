|
|
GASTONIA - Julia Mills Buchanan, 95, a long time resident of Gastonia passed away on April 27, 2020 at Alexandria Place.
She was born on April 19, 1925 in Clover, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Fred E. Buchanan; son Charles Williams and a brother William Mills.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She worked at Firestone Mill for over 35 years.
Julia was a dedicated Christian that loved going to her church, Loray Baptist Church.
She also enjoyed socializing and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her sons, Jerry Buchanan of Gastonia; Ron Buchanan and wife Linda of Rock Hill, SC; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30 at Gaston Memorial Park, Matthew I section with Reverend Kent Cranford officiating with the Releasing of the Doves.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 has been entrusted with the arrangements of Ms. Buchanan.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020