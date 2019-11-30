|
|
GASTONIA - Julia Dills Cauble, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Summit of Kings Mountain. She was born in Gastonia, NC, on June 24, 1941 to the late Clyde Samuel and Pauline Haynes Dills.
Julia is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Berry Wendell Cauble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Aaron Samuel "Ron" Cauble, and brother, Carroll D. Dills. Others left to cherish her memories include her sisters-in-law, Lynn Helton and Cleo Brown, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Julia lived with a creative spirit, having a passion for interior design, painting, fashion, cooking, and floristry. She was the owner of her own floristry company, assisted her son with his restaurant, and spent many days sharing her time and talents with others.
Following a private graveside service, family and friends of Julia Cauble are invited to Myers Memorial United Methodist Church to attend visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:30 to 3:15, with a memorial service to follow at 3:30.
Condolences may be sent to the Cauble family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family would like to thank the astounding caregivers at The Summit of Kings Mountain for their love and companionship. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Myers Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cauble family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019