1931- 2020
LOWELL- Julia Dominy Harbin, 88, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was born in Baxley, Georgia on July 26, 1931 to the late Homer and Jessie Mae Reynolds Dominy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Charles E. "Chic" Johnson, Sr. and 2nd husband Roy Hobart Harbin;
brothers, Charles, Gordon and Donald Dominy.
286 WDS, COLOR PHOTO (X2), LEGACY =$346.
Julia Dominy Harbin
1931- 2020
LOWELL- Julia Dominy Harbin, 88, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was born in Baxley, Georgia on July 26, 1931 to the late Homer and Jessie Mae Reynolds Dominy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Charles E. ""Chic"" Johnson, Sr. and 2nd husband Roy Hobart Harbin;
brothers, Charles, Gordon and Donald Dominy.
Julia was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and retired from textiles as a lab technician. She was a strong southern, Christian woman and very opinionated. She loved to camp and fish. She made the best biscuits and chicken and dumplings. Julia believed in hard work and a good education was Important and always said you can come from nothing and be anything you want to be. She would say she just wanted to live until her children were grown; and she got to see her grandchildren and great grandchildren born. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Charles E. ""Chuck"" Johnson, Jr., Kim (Jim) Norris and Cindy (Arthur) Green; her wonderful grandchildren, Jeff Norris, Julie Watson, Leslie Dill, Jamie Alford and Amy Dill, great grandchildren, Chloe Watson and Jaxon Alford and a sister Billie Faye Pack.
A Private graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 22nd at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to http://www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com/.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.