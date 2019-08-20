Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Julia O'Dell


1970 - 2019
Julia O'Dell Obituary
GASTONIA - Julia "Julie" Catherine Simpson O'Dell, 49, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Denver, CO. She was born May 24, 1970 in Raleigh, NC and is a daughter of Robert Brent and Edith Edwards Simpson.

Julie was a 1988 graduate of Ashbrook High School. She graduated from the Gaston College School of Nursing and received her BS in Nursing from Winston Salem State. Julie worked as a nurse in ICU and Emergency Rooms in several area hospitals. She was a very patient and kind nurse who loved caring for the sick, as well as, being a loving mother to her children. For many years, Julie was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Dr. Kevin O'Dell; her five children, Brandon, Connor, Cate, Cameron and Kenny; sisters, Lara Simpson Zeigler and husband Robbie; Kelly Simpson Summey; brother, Jonathan Simpson and wife Jill; ten nephews and nieces.

A service to celebrate Julie's life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00pm, in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Vernon Carver officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ehlers-Danlos Society, PO Box 87463, Montgomery Village, MD 20886, www.ehlers-danlos.com.

Condolence messages and remembrances of Julie may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com .

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. O'Dell.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
