DALLAS - Julie Holden Baker, 74, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on November 22, 1944 a native of Gaston County, daughter to the late, Walter and Bertha Moore Holden.
Julie was a member of Greater Life Ministries in Clover, SC. Mrs. Baker was very active in church. She was involved with the connection's ministry, mailing out cards to the absentees and taught Sunday School. She was a gifted seamstress and loved to crochet. She adored and was super proud of her twenty-seven grandchildren. Mrs. Baker was a devoted, loving mother who taught her children to love the Lord, have faith, good values and morals and to honor others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Eugene Baker of 41 years; son, Reverend Rick Baker; grandson, Chris Baker; and brother, Walter Jimmy Holden.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Baker Jr. and wife Angie of Gastonia; Allen Baker and wife, Nancy of Bessemer City; daughters, Rena Chambers and husband Tim of Lincolnton; Faye Carpenter and husband Scott of Gastonia; Cathy Baker of Dallas; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Baker of Clover, SC; sisters, Mickey Ertzberger and husband Roger; Donnie Helms and husband Ricky; brothers, Jerry Holden and wife Kathy; and Keith Holden; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Greater Life Ministries, officiated by Pastor Milton Smith and Rev. Tim Chambers.
The family will receive friends 6 – 9 pm Thursday at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel- 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Burial will be in Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Greater Life Ministries, 3307 Filbert Highway, Clover, SC 29710.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 9, 2019