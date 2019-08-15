|
|
BELMONT - Julie Ann Arthur Malcolm, 41, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 Robin Johnson House with her family by her side. She was born in Mecklenburg County, on October 9, 1977.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Alfonso Arthur.
Julie is the granddaughter of her late materal grandparents, Catherine Pope Farris and Morris Lewis Farris and her paternal grandparents, Dorothy Booth Arthur and Earl Jefferson Arthur.
Julie worked in customer service at Enterprise Rental.
Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Sean Malcolm; daughter, Mackenzie Grace Terry; her mother, Marsha Farris Arthur; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Dr. David B. Julen officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen A Quiet Place.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 235 8 th Avenue, Cramerton, NC 28032 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019