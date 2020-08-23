June Yutzy

BELMONT - June Evelyn Yutzy, 73, passed away on August 13, 2020.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Joseph S. Rodgers and Doris E. Elliott. June is survived by her husband, Robert L. Yutzy Sr.; stepsons, Joseph Scott Yutzy, Robert Louis Yutzy, Jr; siblings,
Mary L. Monteith (Ronald), Joseph S. Rodgers, Jr. (Ann), Judy Homberg (Ronnie); sister-in-law, Barbara Yutzy; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and feline companions, Boe, Buttons, and Bellie.
Memorial Service: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services of Mount Holly. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be left at www.BensonFuneralServices.com