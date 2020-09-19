September 07, 1947 - September 15, 2020
Junie A. McGraw, aged 73, of Blowing Rock passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Foley Center.
She was born September 7, 1947 to Burl and Ruby H. Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ed W McKnight and a niece, Jill M Campion.
Junie retired from Gaston County Schools after teaching many students at Southwest Middle School and Cramerton Middle School to love English/Language Arts. In 2014, she moved to Blowing Rock to be closer to her son.
She is survived by her only son, Scott H. Adams (Randy Ouzts) of Blowing Rock, NC; sister, R. Ann M Medford (Ray Medford) of Gastonia, NC; and sister-in-law, Jeanette McKnight of Big Canoe, Georgia. In addition she is survived by a niece, Beth M Carter; and nephews Charles and Doug McKnight; and several great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Foley Center who lovingly cared for Junie the past 7 years and to Jennifer of Liberty Hospice who sat with her when family could not during this past month.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Gaston Humane Society, PO Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28053.
The funeral and burial are private.
Online condolences may be sent to the McGraw family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in Boone, NC is in charge of the arrangements.