Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery
2128 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy
Dallas, NC
Junior Caldwell Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Junior Caldwell, 66, passed away on May 15, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical, Gastonia.

He was born February 9, 1953, in Gaston County, son of Laura Jean Fite Caldwell and the late Forney Junior Caldwell I.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery, 2128 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy. Dallas, officiated by Pastor Stephen Littlejohn.

The family will receive friends 1:30-2:30 pm. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.

In addition to his mother, Laura Jean Calldwell, Junior is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Tina Buchanan Caldwell; daughter, Melissa C. Bright and husband, Tommie; sisters, Glenda Dinkins, Pat Inman, Dyan Hamilton; grandchildren, Ethan, Lillie and Abigail Bright.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by sister, Carol Sprankle

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 18, 2019
