Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Junior Christenbury


1939 - 2019
Junior Christenbury Obituary
1939 - 2019
GASTONIA- Ebbie Lee "Junior" Christenbury, 79 went home to be with his Lord on August 14, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born in Clover, SC on August 31, 1939 to the late Ebbie Lee Christenbury and Lois Robinson Christenbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jamie Phillips and a great grandson, Christopher Hughes; sister, Virginia Mosley and brothers, Bob, Bill and Donald.
Junior retired from Wix Corp with over 29 years and Ticaro, Arlington Mill for many years. He was a loving husband father and grandfather. Junior was the BEST husband and father to his 6 kids.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Ruby Stone Christenbury; his children, Eddie (Debra) Christenbury; Richard Christenbur; Libby Campbell; Dana (David) Falls; Debora Phillips; Shane (Cindy) Christenbury; 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; brother, Charles Christenbury, sisters, Helen Ramsey, Madge Ballew, Nancy Worthy, Judy Crane, Gaynelle Woody and Dale Howell.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17th in the Chapel at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverends David Payne and Jody Freeman officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
